Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,750 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.6% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $277.50 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.33 and its 200 day moving average is $396.76. The company has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

