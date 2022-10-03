Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,799 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up 4.0% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 4.4 %

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 19,464,884 shares of company stock worth $1,137,123,474 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OXY traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.14. 701,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,792,514. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

