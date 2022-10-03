Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.9% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.92. 76,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,261. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average is $178.95. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

