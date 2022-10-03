Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $287,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Roblox by 2,564.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Roblox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.27. 515,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,034,238. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.