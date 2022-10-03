Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.0% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GLD traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,996. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

