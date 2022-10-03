Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 565 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,859 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $377,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,943. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.55. The company has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

