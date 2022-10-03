Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $392,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,784,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,763,000 after buying an additional 166,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 30,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,337. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.