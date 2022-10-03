Bincentive Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (BCNT)

Bincentive (BCNT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Bincentive has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bincentive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Bincentive has a market cap of $15.16 million and $13,165.00 worth of Bincentive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bincentive

Bincentive’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. Bincentive’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bincentive is https://reddit.com/r/Bincentive. Bincentive’s official website is www.bincentive.com. Bincentive’s official message board is medium.com/@bincentive. Bincentive’s official Twitter account is @BincentiveToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bincentive

According to CryptoCompare, “Bincentive was established in July 2018.Partnered with international institutions, the team has created this platform using blockchain, smart contracts, financial engineering, and quantitative trading technologies. Aiming to provide the latest trading and security experiences, and to bridge traditional finance to digital assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bincentive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bincentive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bincentive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

