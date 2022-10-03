Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $290.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after acquiring an additional 77,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

