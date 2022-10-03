Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up approximately 1.1% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $823,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen by 42.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Biogen by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.70. The company had a trading volume of 47,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,224. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $290.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.53.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

