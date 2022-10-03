Bison Wealth LLC Acquires 741 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.53. 105,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,335,947. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

