Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

ENB stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 136,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,149. The firm has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

