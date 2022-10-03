Bison Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.73. 91,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,487,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $357.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

