Bison Wealth LLC Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.25.

Clorox Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,656. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.