Bison Wealth LLC Has $490,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.07 and its 200 day moving average is $152.08. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.67.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

