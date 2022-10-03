Bison Wealth LLC Has $649,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.43. 29,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,614. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

