Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 13,511 Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC owned about 0.33% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFIX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at $321,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

PFIX traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.11. 4,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,865. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $68.90.

