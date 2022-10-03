Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 365 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.74. 1,031,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,136,682. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.