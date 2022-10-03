Bitcicoin (BITCI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.49 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded up 49.5% against the dollar. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $269.15 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009047 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000704 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010877 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Bitcicoin Profile
Bitcicoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,905,333,818 coins and its circulating supply is 7,741,813,343 coins. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
