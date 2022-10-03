bitCNY Hits Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. bitCNY has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. bitCNY’s total supply is 20,723,205 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org. bitCNY’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

bitCNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

