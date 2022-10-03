BlackCoin (BLK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $946,289.00

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $946,289.00 and $177.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00034142 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000339 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,641,125 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.co. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

