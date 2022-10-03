BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 17,462 Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caleres during the first quarter worth about $15,766,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Caleres by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Caleres by 92.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 217,055 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after buying an additional 176,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CAL. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,381.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,110. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

