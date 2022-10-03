BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,545 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 271,968 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,446,000. Finally, Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,548,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $25.83.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.