BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.08.

