BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $331.49 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

