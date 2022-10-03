BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Invests $651,000 in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS IFRA opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68.

