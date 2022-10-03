BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $274,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980,189 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $52.67 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.