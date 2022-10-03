BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 67 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Waste Management by 5,105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 66,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 64,894 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 81,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $160.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

