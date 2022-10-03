BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,837 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $72.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.30.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

