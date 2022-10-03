BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Takes $425,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,541,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 352,453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 515,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after buying an additional 315,563 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,429,000 after buying an additional 279,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 751,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 254,604 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

