BlackPool (BPT) One Day Volume Tops $10,048.00

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One BlackPool coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackPool has a market capitalization of $383,775.36 and approximately $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlackPool has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,375.32 or 1.00044392 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006940 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004798 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003615 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00053356 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005437 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064413 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00080092 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.
BlackPool Coin Profile
BPT is a coin. Its launch date was January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.
BlackPool Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BlackPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.