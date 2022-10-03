BlackPool (BPT) One Day Volume Tops $10,048.00

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One BlackPool coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackPool has a market capitalization of $383,775.36 and approximately $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlackPool has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,375.32 or 1.00044392 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004798 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00053356 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064413 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00080092 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

BlackPool Coin Profile

BPT is a coin. Its launch date was January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.

BlackPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockport is a social crypto exchange based on a hybrid-decentralized architecture. It allows users to trade on multiple public exchanges while keeping their own private keys. BPT tokens are ERC-20 tokens based on Ethereum. They allow users to copy or follow other members' trading activities. The Blockport Token (BPT) has moved from Ethereum to the Binance Smart Chain and Blockport renamed into BUX (BUX) BUX is an European neobroker and has been making it easy and affordable for Europeans to do more with their money since 2014. By taking down the barriers to the financial markets and disrupting the trading experience, we’re helping new generations of investors and traders to discover the world of the financial markets. BUX’s flagship platform, BUX Zero, is making commission-free investing more accessible and allows users to invest in the brands and companies they care about. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France and Belgium. The full range of BUX products, including BUX Crypto and BUX X, are available across 9 countries in Europe. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company is backed by Holtzbrinck Ventures, Velocity Capital, Orange Growth Capital and Initial Capital. “

