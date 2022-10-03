BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) Declares Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Price Performance

BRLA traded up GBX 11 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 389 ($4.70). The stock had a trading volume of 59,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,435. The company has a market cap of £114.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.68. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($3.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 457 ($5.52). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 378.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 390.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Get BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust alerts:

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.