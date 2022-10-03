BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) Declares Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Price Performance
BRLA traded up GBX 11 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 389 ($4.70). The stock had a trading volume of 59,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,435. The company has a market cap of £114.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.68. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($3.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 457 ($5.52). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 378.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 390.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.