BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Stock Holdings Increased by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 689.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

MUI stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.