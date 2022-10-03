BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Up 10.0% in September

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MIY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 76,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,393. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
