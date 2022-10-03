Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Decreased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Blackstone by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BX stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.37. 46,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,134. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
