Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Up 18.6% in September

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,200 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 328,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 698,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brad Marshall bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 161,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,874.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 165.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,569 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter worth about $931,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter worth about $378,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 4.5 %

Separately, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of BXSL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.76. 23,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,651. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 57.20% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $186.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

