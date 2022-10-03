Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Trading Down 13.5% This Week

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $436,429.00 and approximately $34,359.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 3,628,102 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is www.blockchaincuties.finance.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans.Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.