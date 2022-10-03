BMO Capital Markets Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.10 on Friday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 588.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 192,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 164,189 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

