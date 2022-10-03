boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given New GBX 38 Price Target at Societe Generale

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BHOOY. Exane BNP Paribas cut boohoo group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered boohoo group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.25.

boohoo group stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $58.05.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

