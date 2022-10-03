Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.90.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,145,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,120 shares of company stock worth $3,860,499 in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH traded up $3.95 on Monday, hitting $96.30. The stock had a trading volume of 40,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,059. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $99.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.