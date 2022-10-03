Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 332 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Illumina were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.41. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,179.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.60.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.