Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

NYSE C traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.11. 304,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,665,709. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $73.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.