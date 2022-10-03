Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $524,000 Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Plug Power by 62.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Plug Power by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,628,830. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

