Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $828,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,684,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after buying an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after buying an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,657,000 after buying an additional 1,258,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 82,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

