Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 114.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.78. 165,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,627,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $273.51. The firm has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

