Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Makes New $454,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 111,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Unilever by 30.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Stock Performance
NYSE UL traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 50,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,713. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
Featured Stories
