Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,895 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 156,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,939,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.86. 2,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,877. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.47 and a 200 day moving average of $240.91. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

