Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after buying an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Tower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after buying an additional 112,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.71.

American Tower Stock Up 1.5 %

American Tower stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.86. 8,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $211.38 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.11 and a 200-day moving average of $253.08.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.