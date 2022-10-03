Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.87. 1,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.