Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 4.5 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,660. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

